One of five people indicted in the shooting death of an Atlantic City woman last summer was arrested in the resort Friday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Phillip Hayes, 26, of Woodbine, was sought in the murder of Malikah McLaughlin on Aug. 28. He was charged while he was a fugitive, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Hayes was indicted in December on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension and certain persons not to possess weapons.
Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, of Atlantic City; and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, of Millville, are accused of varying offenses in McLaughlin's death.
McLaughlin, a 26-year-old Atlantic City woman, was found shot to death on South Bellevue Avenue.
