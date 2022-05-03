ATV slammed into police car while driver tried fleeing officer, Pleasantville police say

PLEASANTVILLE — An ATV driver was arrested after he fled a city police officer before crashing his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Marcus Langford, of Atlantic City, was observed by the officer driving the yellow Suzuki ATV about 4:30 p.m. Saturday along an unidentified road’s shoulder, aggressively passing about 20 cars stopped in traffic. Langford then stopped for a red light at the Black Horse Pike, unable to cross because of traffic congestion, police said Monday.

The officer, in an attempt to stop Langford, positioned his patrol car in front of the ATV to stop it from continuing south on New Road. Langford tried fleeing the officer by turning, but he accidentally struck the car’s passenger side, inflicting minor damage to the car and causing the ATV to stall, police said.

Langford was arrested and charged with attempting to elude police, criminal mischief and several motor vehicle violations before being released on a summons.

Police did not say whether Langford was injured.

