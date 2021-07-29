Attorneys reviewing evidence in case of Dennis Township teacher accused of assaulting student

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — While attorneys are still awaiting discovery from State Police in the case of a veteran preschool teacher facing charges of assaulting a 4-year-old student, they can begin to review school investigation records, a judge ruled Thursday.
Dennis Township teacher Dawn Stadler, of Upper Township, appeared via videoconference before municipal Judge James R. Birchmeier for a status update on her case.
Stadler was charged May 11 with simple assault after two classroom aides reported to Dennis Superintendent Susan Speirs that on March 9, they witnessed Stadler strike in the head a 4-year-old student with autism in retaliation for the student pushing her.
This month, Stadler’s attorney, Robert Agre, filed a motion to review the school’s investigatory records, which Birchmeier approved, and a second motion to review investigatory records held by the state Department of Children and Families' Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which Birchmeier denied.
The judge said Agre could refile the motion at a later date if it becomes necessary to review the documents.
He said it was too early as the attorneys had still not received discovery.
Municipal Prosecutor Patrick Martin said he had submitted to State Police a request for the discovery in the case May 13.
“And I’m still waiting for a response for that request,” Martin told Birchmeier. “At this point, judge, the only thing I have in the file would be the complaint and the motions.”
Martin said he would like to join in Agre’s motion for the school’s investigatory records of the incident.
He said there will likely be two witnesses, the classroom aides who reported the incident, and that the child, who is mostly nonverbal, would probably not testify.
Birchmeier said the trial will likely be held virtually, and that a new status conference date would be set after the parties receive discovery.
Stadler has been a teacher since 1990 and earns a salary of $87,150 in the district, according to state pension records. Stadler was suspended after the district learned about the incident April 1.
