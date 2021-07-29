 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorneys reviewing evidence in case of Dennis Township teacher accused of assaulting student
0 comments
top story

Attorneys reviewing evidence in case of Dennis Township teacher accused of assaulting student

{{featured_button_text}}
Judge Birchmeier court Dawn Stadler

In a virtual court appearance Thursday, Dennis Township municipal Judge James Birchmeier decided to approve a motion filed by defendant Dawn Stadler and her attorney, James Agre, to review the school district's investigation records while they await discovery from State Police. Stadler is charged with assaulting a preschool student in her care in March. Also at the conference Thursday are municipal Prosecutor Patrick Martin, school Solicitor Amy Houck Elco and Dennis Township Superintendent Susan Speirs. 

 Claire Lowe

New York City will require all of its municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — to get coronavirus vaccines by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — While attorneys are still awaiting discovery from State Police in the case of a veteran preschool teacher facing charges of assaulting a 4-year-old student, they can begin to review school investigation records, a judge ruled Thursday.

Dennis Township teacher Dawn Stadler, of Upper Township, appeared via videoconference before municipal Judge James R. Birchmeier for a status update on her case.

Stadler was charged May 11 with simple assault after two classroom aides reported to Dennis Superintendent Susan Speirs that on March 9, they witnessed Stadler strike in the head a 4-year-old student with autism in retaliation for the student pushing her.

This month, Stadler’s attorney, Robert Agre, filed a motion to review the school’s investigatory records, which Birchmeier approved, and a second motion to review investigatory records held by the state Department of Children and Families' Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which Birchmeier denied.

The judge said Agre could refile the motion at a later date if it becomes necessary to review the documents.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said it was too early as the attorneys had still not received discovery.

Municipal Prosecutor Patrick Martin said he had submitted to State Police a request for the discovery in the case May 13.

“And I’m still waiting for a response for that request,” Martin told Birchmeier. “At this point, judge, the only thing I have in the file would be the complaint and the motions.”

Martin said he would like to join in Agre’s motion for the school’s investigatory records of the incident.

He said there will likely be two witnesses, the classroom aides who reported the incident, and that the child, who is mostly nonverbal, would probably not testify.

Birchmeier said the trial will likely be held virtually, and that a new status conference date would be set after the parties receive discovery.

Stadler has been a teacher since 1990 and earns a salary of $87,150 in the district, according to state pension records. Stadler was suspended after the district learned about the incident April 1.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces fraud charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News