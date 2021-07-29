Attorneys reviewing evidence in case of Dennis Township teacher accused of assaulting student

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — While attorneys are still awaiting discovery from State Police in the case of a veteran preschool teacher facing charges of assaulting a 4-year-old student, they can begin to review school investigation records, a judge ruled Thursday.

Dennis Township teacher Dawn Stadler, of Upper Township, appeared via videoconference before municipal Judge James R. Birchmeier for a status update on her case.

Stadler was charged May 11 with simple assault after two classroom aides reported to Dennis Superintendent Susan Speirs that on March 9, they witnessed Stadler strike in the head a 4-year-old student with autism in retaliation for the student pushing her.

This month, Stadler’s attorney, Robert Agre, filed a motion to review the school’s investigatory records, which Birchmeier approved, and a second motion to review investigatory records held by the state Department of Children and Families' Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which Birchmeier denied.

The judge said Agre could refile the motion at a later date if it becomes necessary to review the documents.

He said it was too early as the attorneys had still not received discovery.