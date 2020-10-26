Attorney General's Office Survey: Less than half of South Jersey law enforcement agencies have Tasers

Less than half of South Jersey law enforcement agencies have conducted energy devices, commonly known as Tasers, according to data released Friday by the state Attorney General’s Office.
Out of 38 agencies across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, only 15 have the devices, according to results of a survey of police departments and law enforcement agencies completed by the office. While 85% of Cape May agencies have the devices, only 15% and 20% of agencies in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, respectively, have conducted energy devices, or CEDs.
Police departments in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville are the only agencies in Atlantic County with Tasers, according to the data. Vineland Police Department is the only agency in Cumberland County with them.
In Cape May County, the Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Lower Township, Middle Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Wildwood police departments have the devices, according to the survey results.
“As we re-examine our state’s use of force policy, we must also continue to look for ways to equip officers with additional tools to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement announcing the results of the survey. “In addition to the statewide Crisis Intervention Teams that we are currently piloting and traditional de-escalation techniques, CEDs represent one more tool our officers can add to their toolkits to resolve otherwise dangerous encounters without the use of lethal force.”
Cape May is one of the counties with the highest percentage of agencies with the devices across the state, according to the survey, with only Salem County reporting a higher percentage at 89%. Middlesex County also reported 85% of agencies there had CEDs.
Overall, only 40% of the agencies across the state have the devices.
The 2016 Attorney General Supplemental Policy on Conducted Energy Devices governs the use of the devices by law enforcement officers and establishes training and reporting requirements, according to state officials. The decision to equip officers with them is left to each agency, but any agency that elects to use them must comply with the Attorney General’s policy.
The policy recognizes that, in appropriate circumstances, Tasers can be a lifesaving alternative to deadly force, officials said.
All officers equipped with the devices go through a mandatory training, which includes a course on de-escalation techniques to address individuals who have special needs or mental health issues, officials said. It also includes a course on de-escalating confrontations with a person from a different culture or background.
The survey includes state, county and local law enforcement agencies, as well as college campus police, a school district police department, and bridge police, according to the Attorney General’s Office. It does not include federal agencies.
