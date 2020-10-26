Attorney General's Office Survey: Less than half of South Jersey law enforcement agencies have Tasers

Less than half of South Jersey law enforcement agencies have conducted energy devices, commonly known as Tasers, according to data released Friday by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Out of 38 agencies across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, only 15 have the devices, according to results of a survey of police departments and law enforcement agencies completed by the office. While 85% of Cape May agencies have the devices, only 15% and 20% of agencies in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, respectively, have conducted energy devices, or CEDs.

Police departments in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville are the only agencies in Atlantic County with Tasers, according to the data. Vineland Police Department is the only agency in Cumberland County with them.

In Cape May County, the Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Lower Township, Middle Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Wildwood police departments have the devices, according to the survey results.

