Attorney General's office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Buena

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Office of the Attorney General is investigating a Monday fatal shooting by a Franklin Township police officer.

Based on the office's preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the Franklin Township Police Department responded as mutual aid to a car accident at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads in Buena Vista.

When a Franklin officer left his vehicle, one of the drivers involved in the accident entered it and drove away.

The man, who wasn't named by police, stopped the vehicle on East Oak Road, police said. He was shot and fatally wounded by officer during an encounter at the location.

The investigation is being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019, P.L.2019, c.1, which requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The Press submitted an Open Public Records Act request for body camera footage of the incident. Per Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal directive, footage of fatal incidents involving police must be released within 20 days.

