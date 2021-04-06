 Skip to main content
Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Buena Vista Township
Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Buena Vista Township

Atlantic County
Nicholas Huba

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A driver involved in a crash stole a police car and led officers on a chase that ended when a Franklin Township police officer fatally shot him Monday, the state Attorney General's office said.

The Franklin Township Police Department responded about 3 p.m. as mutual aid to a car accident at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads in Buena Vista, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release. When a Franklin officer left his vehicle, one of the drivers involved in the accident entered it and drove away.

The man, who wasn't named by police, stopped the vehicle on East Oak Road, police said. He was shot and fatally wounded by an unnamed officer during an encounter at the location.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s Office conducts investigations when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The Press submitted an Open Public Records Act request for body camera footage of the incident. Per Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal's directive, footage of fatal incidents involving police must be released within 20 days.

It did not appear that anyone was injured in the initial crash, which remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

