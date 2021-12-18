 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney general investigating fatal police shooting in Vineland
0 comments
top story

Attorney general investigating fatal police shooting in Vineland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cumberland breaking carousel

Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites. At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., the "shopping cart killer" and said police are working to determine if there are other victims. Davis said Robinson, who was taken into custody in Rockingham County last month, has lived in multiple locations along the East Coast in recent years. Police in Harrisonburg arrested Robinson last month and charged him with two counts of murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in the city.

VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a city police officer fatally shot a man Saturday morning at a mobile home park.

About 5:30 a.m., a Vineland officer fired his service weapon in the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park off Lincoln Avenue, fatally wounding the man, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:48 a.m.

Authorities did not identify the man or the officer who shot him.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three Vineland officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, the Attorney General's Office said. They were treated and released.

Vineland police deferred comment to the Attorney General's Office.

Per state rules, the Attorney General’s Office takes point on any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

Vineland's last reported fatal police-involved shooting was in July 2018, when an officer discharged his police-issued rifle during a standoff with Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden, in the 400 block of West Wood Street.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae found the officer, identified in reporting as Sgt. Brian Armstrong, was justified in using force in the shooting. This was prior to the directive putting the Attorney General's Office in charge of investigating fatal police-involved shootings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News