Attorney general investigating fatal police shooting in Vineland

VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a city police officer fatally shot a man Saturday morning at a mobile home park.
About 5:30 a.m., a Vineland officer fired his service weapon in the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park off Lincoln Avenue, fatally wounding the man, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:48 a.m.
Authorities did not identify the man or the officer who shot him.
Three Vineland officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, the Attorney General's Office said. They were treated and released.
Vineland police deferred comment to the Attorney General's Office.
Per state rules, the Attorney General’s Office takes point on any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.
Vineland's last reported fatal police-involved shooting was in July 2018, when an officer discharged his police-issued rifle during a standoff with Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden, in the 400 block of West Wood Street.
