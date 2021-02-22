Attempt to purchase video game console leads to arrest of 2 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two males and recovered a gun last Wednesday after a failed attempt to purchase a video game console, the department said Monday.
At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue for an attempted armed robbery, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.
Officers Christopher Dodson and Valmir Loga located a victim who was not injured, Fair said. The officers learned the victim was going to purchase a video game console from a male — a transaction that originated online.
The suspect and another male approached the victim and led him to the rear of a residence to retrieve the console, Fair said. The victim saw one of the males was armed and ran.
The officers spoke with the occupants of the residence and arrested Jahmir Henry, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, both of whom live in the resort, Fair said.
Officers recovered a loaded handgun inside the residence, Fair said.
Henry was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, hindering apprehension and conspiracy. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The 17-year-old was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine and conspiracy. He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
The Police Department reminds the public that there is safe exchange zone for internet purchases in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Ave.
