 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attempt to purchase video game console leads to arrest of 2 in Atlantic City
0 comments

Attempt to purchase video game console leads to arrest of 2 in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two males and recovered a gun last Wednesday after a failed attempt to purchase a video game console, the department said Monday.

At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue for an attempted armed robbery, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

Officers Christopher Dodson and Valmir Loga located a victim who was not injured, Fair said. The officers learned the victim was going to purchase a video game console from a male — a transaction that originated online.

The suspect and another male approached the victim and led him to the rear of a residence to retrieve the console, Fair said. The victim saw one of the males was armed and ran.

The officers spoke with the occupants of the residence and arrested Jahmir Henry, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, both of whom live in the resort, Fair said.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun inside the residence, Fair said.

Henry was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, hindering apprehension and conspiracy. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The 17-year-old was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine and conspiracy. He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

The Police Department reminds the public that there is safe exchange zone for internet purchases in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Ave.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Riot gear, training probed at Capitol riot hearing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News