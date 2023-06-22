ATLANTIC CITY — A fugitive with warrants for assault was found carrying a handgun Monday, police said.
Officers arrested Michael Rodriguez-Noyola, a 19-year-old city resident, after he was seen riding his bike, police said Thursday in a news release.
Rodriguez-Noyola was wanted in the assault of a woman April 28 and June 1, police said.
Officer Bayron Zelaya-Chavez pursued Rodriguez-Noyola when he was seen riding a bicycle at California and Pacific avenues. He fled from the officer trying to stop him, riding his bike onto the Boardwalk, police said.
Rodriguez-Noyola was caught near Sovereign and Pacific avenues, at which time police found a loaded handgun on him.
Two officers suffered minor injuries during the chase, police said.
Rodriguez-Noyola was charged with both assaults, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced gun, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
