ATLANTIC CITY — A city man arrested Monday on an active warrant was found with more than 50 bags of heroin, police said.
Police sought Shawn Pettis, 38, for allegedly assaulting a woman Sunday.
Officers Salvatore Rando and Anthony Abrams saw Pettis walking near the Boardwalk and New York Avenue and arrested him, police said Wednesday in a news release.
After being arrested, Pettis was found with the heroin bags, police said.
The woman involved in the initial case was injured during the assault and treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
Pettis was charged with simple assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public space. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
