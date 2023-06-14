ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation into a late-April shooting led to charges against three Atlantic County residents, including the person who was shot, police said on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Luckett, 43, of Mays Landing, Jayce Thomas, 32, of Pleasantville, and Terika Timberlake, a 35-year-old city resident, are all charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in the case, police said in a news release.

Thomas and Timberlake are each charged with possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a weapon and receiving stolen property.

Thomas was separately charged with aggravated assault for the April 30 shooting, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting in which Luckett drove himself to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound he sustained in the first block of south Bellevue Avenue.

Authorities searched his car parked in the ambulance driveway and found a handgun in it.

Thomas was later deemed a person of interest. He was arrested on May 10 after being seen by police in the same block on Bellevue Avenue where the Luckett was struck by gunfire.

As he was approached, Thomas removed a handgun from his waist and handed it to Timberlake, who was stopped by police after walking away. The gun was stolen out of Louisana in 2016, police said.

After laboratory tests, Thomas was charged with the shooting on June 6. He was already in Atlantic County jail at the time, but police did not say if his inceration was tied to the case or for unrelated offenses.

Police did not say if they know what caused the shooting to happen.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office aided the investigation.