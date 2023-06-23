An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a handgun and drugs incident in 2020.
Divier Silva, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Silva would spend five years in prison under his plea agreement. He is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 3 before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.
Silva was one of two men arrested after a car crash in late December 2020 at Mississippi and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City.
He and Ernesto Contreras-Jimenez were inside one of the vehicles involved. Police interviewing them found they were in possession of two loaded handguns and more than 9 ounces of marijuana.
Silva's gun was equipped with a 30-round magazine.
