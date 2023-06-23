Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man convicted in March of murdering his ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Maximo Santiago, 72, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 32-year-old Marketa Thorpe during an argument in 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. He received an additional five years for weapons offenses.

Santiago was found guilty March 10 of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Prosecutors said Santiago is "a dangerous recidivist," having committed violent acts against women, including when he used a rifle to shoot Thorpe in her torso.

Police found Thorpe in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue on Sept. 12, 2020, and took her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she later died.

Santiago was arrested shortly after the shooting. He would be indicted a year later.

Prosecutors said Thorpe and Santiago were arguing when the murder happened. They were in a relationship before the murder and had been affiliated with one another for many years.