Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man convicted in March of murdering his ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Maximo Santiago, 72, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 32-year-old Marketa Thorpe during an argument in 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. He received an additional five years for weapons offenses.
Santiago was found guilty March 10 of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons.
Prosecutors said Santiago is "a dangerous recidivist," having committed violent acts against women, including when he used a rifle to shoot Thorpe in her torso.
People are also reading…
Police found Thorpe in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue on Sept. 12, 2020, and took her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she later died.
Santiago was arrested shortly after the shooting. He would be indicted a year later.
Prosecutors said Thorpe and Santiago were arguing when the murder happened. They were in a relationship before the murder and had been affiliated with one another for many years.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.