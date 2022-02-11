Atlantic County's DeShields celebrates four decades in law enforcement

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County's first Black chief of county investigators, Bruce DeShields, is celebrating four decades in law enforcement, with his colleagues hailing his accomplishments in between.

One of those colleagues, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Chuck DeFebbo, who has worked DeShields since his early days, expects the years to keep mounting.

"Bruce and I have worked together for the last 33 years. I’m proud to call him my friend and now, my chief," DeFabbo said in a news release.

DeShields started his current job with the Prosecutor's Office in July 2019, having been employed by the agency for nearly 30 of his 40 years in law enforcement.

He has a widespread resume in law enforcement, having held titles including commander of the prosecutor's Special Investigations Unit, which includes the Guns, Gangs and Narcotics and Intelligence units, as well as the Homeland Security and Crisis Negotiations teams.

DeShields also has had liaison roles with the state Attorney General's Office.

Many, like DeFebbo, remember him when his career began, including his time as a police officer for Riverside Township, Burlington County; the state Department of Human Services and Stockton University.

DeFebbo recalls meeting Deshields when DeFebbo was a Hammonton police officer in the 1980s.

“Most of my time was spent on the 'midnight' shift, which was 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and who would have thought that about five years later, our paths would again cross, this time at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,” said DeFebbo, who began working at the Prosecutor's Office in 1987, before DeShields was hired.

DeShields has a bachelor's degree from the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix. He also has a Medal of Valor from the New Jersey State Chiefs of Police Association.

