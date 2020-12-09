 Skip to main content
Atlantic County sherriff promotes two
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, center, congratulates newly promoted Lt. John Legg, left, and Sgt. Christen Mulholland.

 Atlantic County Sheriff's Office / provided

Atlantic County Sherriff Eric Scheffler last week promoted Sgt. John Legg to lieutenant and Detective Christen Mulholland to sergeant.

"They are loyal, trustworthy, hardworking and have a genuine concern for the agency, county and community," Scheffler said in a statement Wednesday. "They will be excellent supervisors."

Legg, 35, of Point Pleasant, Ocean County, began his career in Courts and Transportation and was promoted to sergeant in September 2015, where he supervised the unit for several years. He now commands the Fugitive Unit.

Mulholland, 35, of Vineland, joined the Sheriff’s Office in July 2007 and began his career in Courts and Transportation. He was subsequently assigned to the Fugitive Unit and spent the past several years with the Safe Streets Task Force.

