Atlantic County Sheriff's Office to provide security for planned Central Municipal Court

Questions over who would protect litigants and staff at the planned Atlantic County central municipal court have been put to rest.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office has reached an agreement to provide security to the planned Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, according to a county news release issued Wednesday. The agreement with the Sheriff’s Office will cost $507,000 per year. There will also be a one-time cost of purchasing equipment such as body armor, equipment, uniforms, weapons and a prison-transport vehicle.

“The last link in the chain has been completed,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Having the Sheriff’s Office provide security was always our goal, but it took time to iron out the details of an agreement.”

Levinson thanked Sheriff Eric Scheffler, whose support Levinson said was needed to make the deal “financially feasible.”

Scheffler, in turn, said the court would both reduce costs and advance criminal justice reform.

“I strongly support the consolidated court and have from the beginning,” Scheffler said in the release.

Door left open for bringing Atlantic County Sheriff's Office into central municipal court With less than two months until the Atlantic County central municipal court is scheduled to …

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}