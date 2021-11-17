Atlantic County Sheriff's Office to provide security for planned Central Municipal Court

Questions over who would protect litigants and staff at the planned Atlantic County central municipal court have been put to rest.
The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office has reached an agreement to provide security to the planned Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, according to a county news release issued Wednesday. The agreement with the Sheriff’s Office will cost $507,000 per year. There will also be a one-time cost of purchasing equipment such as body armor, equipment, uniforms, weapons and a prison-transport vehicle.
“The last link in the chain has been completed,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Having the Sheriff’s Office provide security was always our goal, but it took time to iron out the details of an agreement.”
Levinson thanked Sheriff Eric Scheffler, whose support Levinson said was needed to make the deal “financially feasible.”
Scheffler, in turn, said the court would both reduce costs and advance criminal justice reform.
“I strongly support the consolidated court and have from the beginning,” Scheffler said in the release.
The central court would replace each participating municipality’s current court and handle all municipal-level litigation in the county. Most of the 23 municipalities in Atlantic County currently use their own individual courts to adjudicate municipal-level legal matters. The motivation for the consolidation of the municipal courts is to make services more efficient and provide cost savings to participating municipalities.
Former Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, an advocate for the central court, has said he was hopeful the court would be able to better provide mental-health and drug-addiction resources to people involved in municipal-level litigation.
The court has nevertheless been controversial. Some municipal leaders have been critical of it, especially given what had been its unsettled security situation. Other issues raised included increased transportation difficulty for municipal-court litigants, and having lawyers and court staff be less familiar with the municipalities they served.
Nine municipalities in Atlantic County have agreed to join the consolidated court: Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.
Although the majority of towns in the county have declined to join, the county said Wednesday that more than 60% of municipal-court filings will be handled at the central court. Notably, all State Police and state agency court filings, even if they originate from non-participating municipalities, will be handled in the central court.
The county had previously entertained hiring a private agency to provide security for the central court. County officials said private agents would have been retired police officers and state troopers, and had expressed confidence they would have been able to provide adequate security.
The county said the $507,000 cost of the agreement struck with the Sheriff’s Office “coincides with the cost for private security.” Atlantic County Counsel Jim Ferguson previously told The Press that the services of a private firm would cost the county $393,000, while the initial cost of the sheriff’s office was $900,000.
The majority of hearings at the new court are expected to be held virtually, as has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Sandson has said the shift toward virtual court hearings will likely endure for the foreseeable future.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law authorizing 10 New Jersey counties — five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic — to create their own central courts for municipal-level legal matters. The central municipal court in Atlantic County, which is scheduled to open in January, would be the first of its kind in the state.
