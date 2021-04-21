 Skip to main content
Atlantic County Sheriff's Office hires 11 new officers
Atlantic County Sheriff's Office hires 11 new officers

11 new officers join the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

The new hires at the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office are, from left, Amanda Mazza, 25, of Atlantic City; Nicholas Campellone, 32, of Egg Harbor City; Harry Valentine, 28, of Hammonton; Kathleen Guenther, 25, of Brigantine; Decarlo Perez, 30, of Pleasantville; Rasheed Grandy, 28, of Mays Landing; Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler; Timmy Hoang, 31, of Atlantic City; Tony Ayala, 31, of Hammonton; John Gerner, 25, of Egg Harbor Township; Edward Ruiz, 26, of Mays Landing; and Natanael Alicea, 28, of Egg Harbor Township.

 Atlantic County Sheriff's Office / provided

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler swore in 11 new officers Tuesday after holding off on hiring additional personnel last year due to COVID-19.

Scheffler felt it was necessary to bring on new recruits now that the courts are opening back up, Undersheriff Mike Petuskey said in a news release.

All new hires are filling open vacancies of officers who either retired or left the agency, and all were required to pass background investigations along with physical and psychological evaluations.

“As of result of this process I believe we got the cream of the crop," Scheffler said. "And (I) look forward to having the new recruits on board.”

