Atlantic County Sheriff's Office hires 11 new officers

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler swore in 11 new officers Tuesday after holding off on hiring additional personnel last year due to COVID-19.
Scheffler felt it was necessary to bring on new recruits now that the courts are opening back up, Undersheriff Mike Petuskey said in a news release.
All new hires are filling open vacancies of officers who either retired or left the agency, and all were required to pass background investigations along with physical and psychological evaluations.
“As of result of this process I believe we got the cream of the crop," Scheffler said. "And (I) look forward to having the new recruits on board.”
