Atlantic County sheriff promotes two, retires one

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler last week promoted Sgt. John Legg to lieutenant and Detective Christen Mulholland to sergeant.

"They are loyal, trustworthy, hardworking and have a genuine concern for the agency, county and community," Scheffler said in a statement Wednesday. "They will be excellent supervisors."

Legg, 35, of Point Pleasant, Ocean County, began his career in Courts and Transportation and was promoted to sergeant in September 2015, where he supervised the unit for several years. He now commands the Fugitive Unit.

Mulholland, 35, of Vineland, joined the Sheriff’s Office in July 2007 and began his career in Courts and Transportation. He was subsequently assigned to the Fugitive Unit and spent the past several years with the Safe Streets Task Force.

Scheffler on Wednesday also announced the retirement of Lt. Linda Amos.

Amos was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 2004 and assigned to the Courts and Transportation unit. She was later assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit and the Community Policing Unit as a bike officer patrolling county parks and other areas.