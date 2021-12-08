 Skip to main content
Atlantic County sees increase in motor vehicle crashes and fatalities in 2021
Atlantic County sees increase in motor vehicle crashes and fatalities in 2021

Atlantic County has seen an increase in the number of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities in 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the county Prosecutor's Office. 

Through Dec. 7, there have been 45 crashes resulting in 46 deaths. That number is a slight increase over the numbers in 2020. 

So far for this year, five fatal crashes involved the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination, with results still pending in a number of cases.

Four of the crashes resulted in criminal charges, however a number are still under investigation and may result in charges, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

In 2020, there were 42 crashes resulting 44 deaths. Of those crashes, 23 involved the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination. One of those crashes resulted in criminal charges, however, a number are still under review for potential criminal charges.

In 2019, there were 30 crashes resulting in 32 fatalities. Of those crashes, 17 involved the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination. Of the 17, five resulted in criminal charges. 

December is National Drunk & Drugged Driving Prevention Month. Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill asked the public not to drive impaired during this month or any other month of the year.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

