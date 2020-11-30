Atlantic County recovery court judge known for empathy, humor retires, continues work off the bench

MAYS LANDING — Five years ago, Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson was working almost exclusively on mortgage foreclosures that wound their way through the courts after the 2008 financial crisis.

The county was “right in the bull’s-eye, the crosshairs of the center of this thing because of the disintegration of the gaming industry,” Sandson said.

But then, he moved over to leading Atlantic and Cape May counties’ drug court program, now called recovery court, because he was “looking for something with a little more hope,” he said.

“I was very, very motivated,” Sandson said. “Like everybody else — you talk to anybody in our society, and you ask them, ‘How have you been impacted by the addiction catastrophe?’ and almost everybody has people in their families, and I did too.”

Sandson’s last day on the bench was Nov. 9 — one day before his 70th birthday, the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges. While only the last five years of his decades-long career in the judiciary was spent working on the court’s impact on addiction and recovery in South Jersey, the changes and improvements he made to the program will not be soon forgotten.