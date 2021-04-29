Atlantic County Prosecutor's phone number is being used in a phone scam

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has been notified that its phone number is being used in a scam with a call requesting money, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner on Thursday.
Multiple members of the public have called the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and reported they have received a call from the prosecutor's phone number, 609-909-7800, and the caller requested money and stated that a family member is in jail and needs bail money, Tyner said in a statement.
The public is advised that the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office phone number is not being used by the organization in connection with solicitations for money to pay for a family member’s bail, Tyner said.
Money bail is also no longer required for release as a result of the constitutional change authorizing criminal justice reform, Tyner said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
