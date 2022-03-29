Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office warns residents of increase in motor vehicle thefts

The Atlantic County Prosecutor Office is warning residents as motor vehicle thefts continue to rise around the state.

From Jan. 1 to March 8, there were 95 reported thefts of motor vehicles in Atlantic County, almost double that of 2021, according to the State Police Real Time Crime Center.

A total of 14,320 vehicles were reported stolen in New Jersey in 2021, a 22% increase over 2020, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Most auto thefts occur when the owner exits the vehicle while it’s running or leaves their car unattended, according to the State Police.

Cape May man caught driving stolen car in Wildwood Crest, police say WILDWOOD CREST — A Cape May man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving a stolen vehi…

"Please safeguard your vehicles. Help us help you, residents and visitors of Atlantic County,” Atlantic County Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields said.

The Prosecutor's Office cites a connection between stolen vehicles and shootings. In 2021, of 3,075 arrests involving receiving stolen property, 211 were involved in 377 shootings, and 285 were arrested with a firearm.

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said residents should never leave their keys or key fobs in their vehicle, should not leave vehicles running while unattended, park cars in well-lit areas, ensure all windows are closed, hide valuables and make sure all doors are locked.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.