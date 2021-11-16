 Skip to main content
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office warns public of cryptocurrency scams
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office warns public of cryptocurrency scams

Atlantic County News

The US Department of Justice has set up a new team to investigate the use of cryptocurrency for criminal purposes.

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is advising the public to be cautious of cryptocurrency scams during International Fraud Week.

This scam is a type of investment fraud that involves criminals stealing money from those hoping to invest in digital currency, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The FBI issued a public service announcement Nov. 4 warning the public of such schemes, which leverage cryptocurrency ATMs and QR codes to facilitate payment. The agency says it has seen an increase in scammers directing victims to use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR codes to complete payment transactions.

The FBI suggests taking various measures to prevent falling victim to scams, such as not sending money to someone spoken to over the internet only, even if someone believes they hold a relationship with the person, or denying calls from unknown phone numbers.

Those who believe they have been the victim of a scam can report it through various means, such as the Federal Trade Commission, at reportfraud.ftc.gov, or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at sec.gov/tcr.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

