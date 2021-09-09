Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office swears in four new assistant prosecutors

MAYS LANDING — Four graduates of Widener University Delaware Law School were sworn in Thursday as assistant prosecutors at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

The new assistant prosecutors are Paige Cramer, Alyssa Gilboy, Jessica Marie O'Hearn and Shelby Scheffler, Shill said in a news release. Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. swore them in.

Cramer, an Atlantic County native, is a 2008 graduate of Atlantic City High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in sociology from Arcadia University. She earned her law degree from Widener-Delaware in 2019. She served as a clerk for Judge James P. Savio and worked at the firm of Goldenberg, Mackler, Sayegh and Mintz for almost 13 years.

Gilboy, of Marlton, Burlington County, is a 2017 graduate of McDaniel College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in political science, philosophy and economics. She studied abroad in London and received her law degree from Widener-Delaware in 2020. She clerked for Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County.