Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office swears in four new assistant prosecutors
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office swears in four new assistant prosecutors

Paige Cramer, Alyssa Gilboy, Jessica Marie O’Hearn and Shelby Scheffler were sworn in as assistant prosecutors Thursday morning. They will serve under acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

MAYS LANDING — Four graduates of Widener University Delaware Law School were sworn in Thursday as assistant prosecutors at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

The new assistant prosecutors are Paige Cramer, Alyssa Gilboy, Jessica Marie O'Hearn and Shelby Scheffler, Shill said in a news release. Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. swore them in.

Cramer, an Atlantic County native, is a 2008 graduate of Atlantic City High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in sociology from Arcadia University. She earned her law degree from Widener-Delaware in 2019. She served as a clerk for Judge James P. Savio and worked at the firm of Goldenberg, Mackler, Sayegh and Mintz for almost 13 years. 

Gilboy, of Marlton, Burlington County, is a 2017 graduate of McDaniel College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in political science, philosophy and economics. She studied abroad in London and received her law degree from Widener-Delaware in 2020. She clerked for Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County.

O'Hearn, of Marlton, is a 2017 graduate of Rutgers University-Camden, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in criminal justice. She received her law degree from Widener-Delaware in May 2020. She was a member of the Women's Law Caucus and served as its president from May 2019 to May 2020. She also served as a research assistant to Dean Rodney A. Smolla, focusing on areas of constitutional law from January 2019 to May 2020.

Scheffler, an Atlantic County native, is a 2017 graduate of Temple University, where she majored in criminal justice and minored in political science. She received her law degree last year from Widener-Delaware, where was part of the Law Review. She was a clerk for Judge Benjamin Podolnick from 2020 to 2021 in the Atlantic County Superior Court Family Division.

