 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigating fatal shooting of Atlantic City man

  • 0

In total, 45,221 deaths in 2020 were gun-related, which is a 14% increase over the prior year and a 43% increase over a decade before. Overall, gun-related deaths constitute a majority of both homicides and suicides in the U.S.

ATLANTIC CITY — Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a city man late Monday night.

City police were notified of gunfire in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at around 10:52 p.m. Responding officers at the location encountered Timothy Council Jr., 27, wounded from apparent gunfire, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Council was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was later pronounced dead, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Detectives with the Prosecutor's Office are asking for public tips about the shooting, which can be given to them by calling 609-909-7800 or online at acpo.org/tips.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia launches ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News