Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigating fatal shooting of Atlantic City man

ATLANTIC CITY — Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a city man late Monday night.

City police were notified of gunfire in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at around 10:52 p.m. Responding officers at the location encountered Timothy Council Jr., 27, wounded from apparent gunfire, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Council was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was later pronounced dead, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Detectives with the Prosecutor's Office are asking for public tips about the shooting, which can be given to them by calling 609-909-7800 or online at acpo.org/tips.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppersatlantic.com/.