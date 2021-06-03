Atlantic County prosecutor looking to ID car, 2 people connected to May fatal shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a car and two people of interest in a May 14 fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man in Atlantic City.

Two of the four photos released by the Prosecutor's Office on Thursday show a white Honda Odyssey minivan in a parking lot with no front license plate. The other two photos show two people, whose faces are unclear, wearing pants and sweatshirts or jackets with hoods pulled over their heads. The Prosecutor's Office said both are connected to the fatal shooting of Jacque Sheppard Jr., 34, of Pleasantville.

Sheppard was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds when Atlantic City police arrived at Baltic and Maryland avenues about 11 p.m. that night after receiving 911 calls and an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.