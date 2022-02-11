 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County prosecutor investigating fatal shooting in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Somers Point police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

Investigators responded to Somers Point Village for a report of a male gunshot victim. Police responded to an emergency call at 8:26 p.m. in reference to a shooting at 50 Mays Landing Road.

Joshua Harris, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died from his injuries, Shill said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html.

Tips also can be sent to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 or crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

