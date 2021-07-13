Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner to receive Prosecutor of the Year award

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner has been selected to receive a 2021 Prosecutor of the Year award for his efforts as the county's chief law enforcement officer.
Tyner will accept the award at the annual New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association conference luncheon in September in Atlantic City.
Tyner thanked the association for recognizing him and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for its efforts to make the community safer and healthier.
"I recognized early in my tenure as the Atlantic County prosecutor that our agency needed more resources if we were going to effectively disrupt drug trafficking," Tyner said in a statement.
The Prosecutor's Office has been able to identify and prosecute some of the most dangerous drug dealers operating in the region through its inclusion in the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and through collaboration with federal, state and local partners, Tyner said.
"Although our state has decided to decriminalize marijuana, and some may think that the war on drugs is over, the reality is that there is a personal battle living within addicts across our state every day, and we have much more work to do,” Tyner said.
Tyner was appointed prosecutor in 2017 by then-Gov. Chris Christie.
