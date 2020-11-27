Atlantic County prosecutor continues probe into 2001 Hamilton Township homicide

MAYS LANDING — Authorities are still investigating the November 2001 homicide of Michelle Howard, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.

On Nov. 26, 2001, the body of 32-year-old Howard, of Atlantic City, was found lying on the side of the road on Estelle Avenue near Old Landis Avenue in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township, Tyner said in a news release. The victim was found unclothed with the exception of a white bra.

An autopsy determined the cause of Howard's death to be asphyxia associated with aspiration of gastric contents and multiple blunt force injuries to the head, neck and torso, Tyner said. The manner of death was homicide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday shooting in Atlantic City kills 1, injures 3 MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has died after an early Sunday shooting that left three …

Howard had returned to Atlantic City from Philadelphia three weeks before her body was found to live with her grandmother.

Tyner encouraged anyone with any information about the case to speak with law enforcement.

“Even though Ms. Howard lost her life 19 years ago, I am hopeful that there is someone out there who saw something or knows something that can assist us with solving this homicide." Tyner said. "Circumstances sometimes change that lead people to come forward now, that prevented them from doing so at the time of the incident.”