Atlantic County prosecutor, Atlantic City police chief devoted to slowing crimes rates

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has solved 100% of its homicide investigations in 2022, Prosecutor William Reynolds told members of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon.

During the council event at Angelo's Fairmount Tavern in Ducktown, Reynolds and police Chief James Sarkos discussed what measures they have taken to reduce crime in the region.

Reynolds and Sarkos both said their agencies are making progress in reducing crime through tougher initiatives.

“I wake up every day not only to make my children proud, but to actually represent the public and have an impact every day in what I can do to make things better here,” Reynolds said, adding that, "knock on wood," homicides are down around the region.

Sarkos said the number of police reports being filed is up 19% and arrests are up 25%.

Sarkos noted several initiatives the department has undertaken to address rising crime trends, including securing grants for neighborhood coordination officers, or NCOs, as well as license plate readers that can pinpoint the locations of stolen vehicles.

Reynolds, the first-time county prosecutor and father of two, said he’s prioritizing community outreach efforts between police and the public, building stronger relationships.

Between June 6 and Nov. 24, 97 suspects have been charged with offenses against children, Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ office has also put forth a zero-tolerance effort against illegal drug sales, the prosecutor said, referring to an 11-suspect drug bust his team and city police coordinated around Labor Day weekend.

In the operation, the suspects were all caught selling drugs on the city’s Boardwalk while visitors were busy with their end-of-summer Jersey Shore trips, he said.

"I walked (on the Boardwalk) with nothing on me to show I'm a prosecutor or tied to law enforcement, and I was solicited numerous times to buy drugs," Reynolds said.

Sarkos took over the police force while it is responding to more calls for service, he said.

“I think that’s a testament to some of the tourism coming back to Atlantic City — more crowds, more calls for service,” Sarkos said of the resort’s post-COVID-19 resurgence.

Sarkos officially became the city’s police chief Nov. 17, when he was sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a ceremony at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The city’s police force had about 400 officers until the 2016 state takeover of the municipal government, slashing both its budget and roster, Sarkos said.

As of Tuesday, the Police Department has 268 officers. It’s capped at 274, Sarkos said.

The city is planning to use grants to hire additional NCOs, whose work centers on community policing. The department envisions two shifts of NCOs, should grants provide for them, Sarkos said.

The department is struggling to recruit officers for the academy, Sarkos said, adding that police forces across America are facing the same issue.

The city has tried incentivizing police work during the shortage, raising first-year officer rates to $21 per hour, Sarkos said. The pay grade increases marginally with each year on the force.

Officers' raises are the first since 2012, likely an outcome of new contracts being finalized, Sarkos said. Some officers left because of better pay elsewhere but are trickling back into the resort.

“A lot of them have asked to come back because our contracts are settled,” Sarkos said, adding that rehiring officers can be problematic because of state Civil Service rules.

Both men assured the PR council they're doing everything they can to tackle crime in the resort.

"I'm hungry every day, and I'm not going to stop," Reynolds said.