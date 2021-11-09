Atlantic County municipal court system on its way for 2022

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County will be on the way to becoming part of county government, after an ordinance is introduced at Tuesday's county commissioners' meeting.
It would be the first countywide municipal court system in the state, organized under a pilot program made possible by a special state law.
The ordinance would amend the county code to include the new shared services municipal court, which was expected to save participating towns about $1.4 million if 11 towns participated.
Nine have signed on, according to the county spokesperson Linda Gilmore.
The introduction will be followed by a public hearing at a later date.
The towns include Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Ventnor, Estell Manor, Weymouth Township and Port Republic.
Both Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis and Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman issued a joint statement in September in support of the consolidation plan proposed by Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson with the backing of Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney.
Suleiman and Davis cited the need to improve the justice of the court system and save property tax dollars.
“We don’t agree on much, but on this issue of consolidating our municipal court system, we agree that it is needed and needed now,” the two said in a statement. “This isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s about good government and saving money so municipalities can deliver on property tax relief and invest more in roads and infrastructure.”
Levinson said then it was “like ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ with Macy and Gimbel speaking to each other.”
Atlantic County’s plan is to hold the new court in the old courthouse on Main Street in Mays Landing.
Gilmore said Egg Harbor Township stands to save more than $450,000 a year and Galloway more than $235,000, based on the participation of 11 towns.
“When we get this done, we will demonstrate that Atlantic County is the place where Republicans and Democrats can work together to regionalize government for the betterment of all taxpayers,” Davis and Suleiman said.
Recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson has said a court system run by the county would be a better and fairer municipal court.
There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to County Counsel Jim Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality.
“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said of his experience with the different municipal courts when he was an attorney.
He said that meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.
A bill to establish a pilot program to allow countywide municipal courts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties in South Jersey; and in Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties in North Jersey passed the Senate and Assembly (S3049/A5176) and was signed by the governor.
