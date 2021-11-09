Atlantic County municipal court system on its way for 2022, but some seek more details

“We don’t agree on much, but on this issue of consolidating our municipal court system, we agree that it is needed and needed now,” the two said in a statement. “This isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s about good government and saving money so municipalities can deliver on property tax relief and invest more in roads and infrastructure.”

Levinson said then it was “like ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ with Macy and Gimbel speaking to each other.”

Atlantic County’s plan is to hold the new court in the old courthouse on Main Street in Mays Landing.

Gilmore said Egg Harbor Township stands to save more than $450,000 a year and Galloway more than $235,000, based on the participation of 11 towns.

“When we get this done, we will demonstrate that Atlantic County is the place where Republicans and Democrats can work together to regionalize government for the betterment of all taxpayers,” Davis and Suleiman said.

Recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson has said a court system run by the county would be a better and fairer municipal court.

There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to County Counsel Jim Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality.