Atlantic County men, teens face charges following call at Mays Landing apartment complex

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Four individuals, two of whom are teenagers, were arrested after authorities recovered weapons and drugs from an apartment at the Sandpiper condominium complex Thursday.
Callers reported threats being made in the area of 5303 Harding Highway. Officers on scene seized a .40 caliber handgun, a .223 caliber rifle, narcotics and cash, township police said in a news release Monday.
Eric Perez, 23, of Mays Landing, Jermaine Philo, 23, of Egg Harbor City, and two Mays Landing teenage boys, 15 and 16, were taken into custody. Each is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during controlled dangerous substance activity, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of large capacity ammunition magazines, possession of hollow point ammunition and possession of armor piercing ammunition, police said.
Authorities also charged Perez and Philo with employing a minor to commit a criminal offense, police said.
Both teenagers were taken to Harborfields Atlantic Youth Detention Center and have since been release, police said.
Perez and Philo were taken to Atlantic County jail pending court, police said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted township police with the investigation, police said.
