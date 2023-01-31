Atlantic County men charged in rooster fighting operation

MAYS LANDING — Two men were charged with training roosters to fight, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton, were both arrested and charged with third-degree owning/training live animals for the purpose of fighting offenses, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The men were arrested after the Prosecutor's Office's Humane Law Enforcement Unit discovered over 100 birds, some trained to fight, on the Buena property in unsanitary living conditions and equipment used for training the animals.

Authorities searching the property after an anonymous tip was provided also found multiple dead birds "in varying stages of decay."

Under state law, the birds must be quarantined while they're examined for diseases, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Two dogs, five rabbits and several cats in poor living conditions needing medical treatment were also rescued, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office led the investigation with help from State Police, the state Department of Agriculture and Buena Borough Animal Control.

Information about the case can be given to the Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666, or online at acpo.org/tips.