Atlantic County men charged in rooster fighting operation

MAYS LANDING — Two men were charged with training roosters to fight, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.
Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton, were both arrested and charged with third-degree owning/training live animals for the purpose of fighting offenses, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The men were arrested after the Prosecutor's Office's Humane Law Enforcement Unit discovered over 100 birds, some trained to fight, on the Buena property in unsanitary living conditions and equipment used for training the animals.
Authorities searching the property after an anonymous tip was provided also found multiple dead birds "in varying stages of decay."
People are also reading…
Under state law, the birds must be quarantined while they're examined for diseases, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Two dogs, five rabbits and several cats in poor living conditions needing medical treatment were also rescued, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Prosecutor's Office led the investigation with help from State Police, the state Department of Agriculture and Buena Borough Animal Control.
Information about the case can be given to the Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666, or online at acpo.org/tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.