Atlantic County man sentenced for role in local compound medication conspiracy

CAMDEN — An Absecon man on Monday was sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in a health care scheme that defrauded state and local health care programs and other insurers of more than $50 million.

Brian Pugh, 45, will also need to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution and forfeit $437,604, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler ruled. Pugh also must undergo three years of supervised release, the judge said.

Pugh pleaded guilty in July to joining a criminal conspiracy that used unnecessary compound prescription medications as a way to unlawfully make money from government health care benefit plans.

Using "recruiters" and "sub-recruiters," unneeded prescriptions for patients would be filled, and reimbursements would be paid out by Central-Rexall Drugs in Hammond, Louisiana, prosecutors allege. A portion of that money would then be paid to the conspirators.

Pugh made $430,000 off the conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Conspiracy leader William Hickman, a local pharmaceutical salesman, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding New Jersey health benefits programs and other insurers and is awaiting sentencing.

Pugh and Thomas Schallus, of Northfield, both caused about $1.47 million and $477,958, respectively, to be paid out for medically unneeded compound medications, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in July.

On Thursday, Schallus was sentenced to three years of probation and six months of house arrest for his role in the conspiracy.

Pugh is a former co-owner of Atlantic City’s Tony’s Baltimore Grill, and Schallus was a Ventnor police sergeant.