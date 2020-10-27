Atlantic County judiciary graduates 42 from recovery court, wishes Judge Mark Sandson well in retirement

Nicholas S., who has been clean for two years and is currently working on his second bachelor’s degree while working full time, said that he was thankful, too.

“You’ve all provided me with the blessing of accountability, which helped me to construct a life beyond my wildest fever dreams,” he said. “I plan to help others with this disease myself, and I’m indebted to you all.”

Sandson said he was proud of each participant.

“You have been honest, you have defied expectations and you have defined yourselves as honest and hardworking citizens and members of your family and community,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Recovery court, formerly known as drug court, is a four-phase program that allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines. If they complete the program, their records will be expunged.

+9 Employment key to recovery court graduates' success, judge says MAYS LANDING — Court officials in other parts of the state still refer to it as “drug court,…

At the start of the graduation, Sandson read the story “Two Wolves,” a popular legend attributed to Native Americans that acts as a metaphor, illustrating negative and positive forces within each person.