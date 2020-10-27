Atlantic County judiciary graduates 42 from recovery court, wishes Judge Mark Sandson well in retirement

MAYS LANDING — “I truly wouldn’t have been able to do it without you guys,” Ashley S. said Tuesday morning, starting to cry but wiping the tears from her eyes. “I quit everything I’ve started, so this is one thing I had to prove to society, to my family. So, I just wanted to say thank you.”
Ashley, a devoted mother who is now working full time, was one of 42 graduates of the Atlantic County Superior Court’s recovery court program recognized Tuesday during a virtual gathering, as many in-person hearings are still held online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ashley, what a change we’ve seen you make,” Judge Mark Sandson said. “I mean, it has been amazing. The power of recovery is amazing ... I love what you’ve become.”
Court staff asked The Press of Atlantic City to use only the first initial of the participants’ last names to protect their privacy.
Even though they were physically separated, it was an emotional and positive event, with court staff sharing stories about each graduate. While each participant had a unique story about their work to overcome addiction and get their lives back on track, the majority, if not all, took a moment to thank court staff and Sandson for their help.
“It changed my life back to where I should have been,” another graduate, Natalie P., said of the program. “ ... Now, my life is back in order and I’m looking for bigger and better things.”
Nicholas S., who has been clean for two years and is currently working on his second bachelor’s degree while working full time, said that he was thankful, too.
“You’ve all provided me with the blessing of accountability, which helped me to construct a life beyond my wildest fever dreams,” he said. “I plan to help others with this disease myself, and I’m indebted to you all.”
Sandson said he was proud of each participant.
“You have been honest, you have defied expectations and you have defined yourselves as honest and hardworking citizens and members of your family and community,” he said.
Recovery court, formerly known as drug court, is a four-phase program that allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines. If they complete the program, their records will be expunged.
At the start of the graduation, Sandson read the story “Two Wolves,” a popular legend attributed to Native Americans that acts as a metaphor, illustrating negative and positive forces within each person.
“I think that’s an important thing to understand, how much control we have over our reactions, and the wolf within us that you feed is the wolf that’s going to win,” Sandson said. “One of the things that you have learned on your path to recovery is to feed the good wolf and not to feed the bad wolf.”
Next month, Sandson is going to hit the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges, 70, making Tuesday’s graduation his last.
Several members of the judiciary spoke about his accomplishments, and a video at the end of the graduation featured court staff, administrators and graduates wishing him well.
“Every day that you have been serving in the Criminal Division, you have looked for ways to make life better for everyone you engage with,” Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. said. “ ... I truly admire your leadership ability. Your style is one of companionship, where you lead by encouragement and example.”
Assignment Judge Julio Mendez said that everyone will miss Sandson dearly, but his legacy has been established through the program.
“A program, that, in my view, is the court system at its best,” Mendez said. “The court system making a difference in people’s lives. A court system that is improving people’s lives. A court system that is keeping people alive. And, it is nothing short of a miracle in what we have been able to accomplish over the last few years.”
Chief Justice Stuart Rabner surprised Sandson, appearing during the livestream to talk about the “particular ingredient” that makes recovery court successful – the team dedicated staff working together, with Sandson at the head of the room behind the bench, describing him as having the “energy of a 25-year-old.”
“When I think of Judge Sandson, I think of a force of nature — someone with a lot of ideas and passion, who backs them both up with his personality and with a great deal of heart, ” Rabner said, noting that Sandson was a driving force behind getting recovery court graduates access to jobs and changing the name of the process from drug court to recovery court to help graduates as they looked for employment. “Thanks to Judge Sandson, both those examples are now spreading to other parts of the state, other drug court/recovery court programs throughout New Jersey.”
Sandson smiled, accepting the praise from his colleagues humbly.
“That was tremendous,” Sandson said but quickly turned his attention back to the graduates. “To the graduates, this is really all about you, it’s not about me. You’ve done a great job ... I truly love what you’ve done and I love the people that you have become. You have to spread the word of recovery to others as you are able to do and make the world a better place.”
To learn more about recovery court, visit njcourts.gov.
