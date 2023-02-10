An Atlantic County Superior Court judge ordered a Philadelphia woman to remain in jail after she was arrested last week on weapon and drug charges.
Tierra Barnes, 28, was arrested Feb. 3 after authorities searched her van in October and found two handguns, three extended magazines, hollow point ammunition, digital scales and about 100 plastic bags for drug distribution, according to a criminal complaint.
Barnes was ordered detained by Judge Dorothy Garrabrant on Tuesday.
Barnes was charged in July with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia after a shooting in Atlantic City.
People are also reading…
Police investigated the shooting July 25 near Pacific and Indiana avenues. Officers later stopped a tan-colored minivan at Arctic and Tennessee avenues said to have been driven by the alleged shooter. Barnes was identified as the driver.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia woman is charged with shooting a man Monday before fleeing in…
Inside the van, detectives found drug paraphernalia and a loaded semiautomatic gun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.
Barnes was released on a summons pending court in the July arrest.
Later, on Oct. 7, a caller told police they saw a gun inside a gray van with sliding blue doors near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues, the second such call received that day, according to the affidavit.
Barnes was seen driving the same van Oct. 9 and was stopped by police, who had the vehicle towed for traffic violations and investigation purposes, the affidavit states.
Police were alerted to possible weapons inside the vehicle Oct. 25 by a tipster. A search warrant was then granted by a judge Oct. 28. Police searched the vehicle using a K-9, finding the weapons and drug paraphernalia inside, the affidavit states.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.