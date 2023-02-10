An Atlantic County Superior Court judge ordered a Philadelphia woman to remain in jail after she was arrested last week on weapon and drug charges.

Tierra Barnes, 28, was arrested Feb. 3 after authorities searched her van in October and found two handguns, three extended magazines, hollow point ammunition, digital scales and about 100 plastic bags for drug distribution, according to a criminal complaint.

Barnes was ordered detained by Judge Dorothy Garrabrant on Tuesday.

Barnes was charged in July with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia after a shooting in Atlantic City.

Police investigated the shooting July 25 near Pacific and Indiana avenues. Officers later stopped a tan-colored minivan at Arctic and Tennessee avenues said to have been driven by the alleged shooter. Barnes was identified as the driver.

Woman found with loaded gun, drugs after Atlantic City shooting ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia woman is charged with shooting a man Monday before fleeing in…

Inside the van, detectives found drug paraphernalia and a loaded semiautomatic gun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.

Barnes was released on a summons pending court in the July arrest.

Later, on Oct. 7, a caller told police they saw a gun inside a gray van with sliding blue doors near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues, the second such call received that day, according to the affidavit.

Barnes was seen driving the same van Oct. 9 and was stopped by police, who had the vehicle towed for traffic violations and investigation purposes, the affidavit states.

Police were alerted to possible weapons inside the vehicle Oct. 25 by a tipster. A search warrant was then granted by a judge Oct. 28. Police searched the vehicle using a K-9, finding the weapons and drug paraphernalia inside, the affidavit states.