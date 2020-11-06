Atlantic County jail receives national award for inmate health care

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County jail was named facility of the year from a non-profit focused on improving health care in jails, county officials announced Friday morning.

The facility was selected from 500 accredited prisons, jails and juvenile facilities for this year’s award from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, of NCCHC, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

“I could not be more proud of Warden David Kelsey and his staff as well as our community partners who have worked extremely hard to provide quality health care for our inmates,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “This prestigious award and national recognition are a testament to their dedicated efforts.”

The facility, in the 5000 block of Atlantic Avenue, houses both men and women who are pre-trial county-sentenced and state inmates who are contracted to the facility. It is operated by the county executive and his administration.

“When health staff, custody staff and leadership work together to provide their best, along with numerous community partners, the results go above and beyond the requirements of our jail standards,” according to the NCCHC. “That is what was found at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, New Jersey.”