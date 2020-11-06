Atlantic County jail receives national award for inmate health care

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County jail was named facility of the year from a non-profit focused on improving health care in jails, county officials announced Friday morning.
The facility was selected from 500 accredited prisons, jails and juvenile facilities for this year’s award from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, of NCCHC, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
“I could not be more proud of Warden David Kelsey and his staff as well as our community partners who have worked extremely hard to provide quality health care for our inmates,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “This prestigious award and national recognition are a testament to their dedicated efforts.”
The facility, in the 5000 block of Atlantic Avenue, houses both men and women who are pre-trial county-sentenced and state inmates who are contracted to the facility. It is operated by the county executive and his administration.
“When health staff, custody staff and leadership work together to provide their best, along with numerous community partners, the results go above and beyond the requirements of our jail standards,” according to the NCCHC. “That is what was found at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, New Jersey.”
The availability of health administrators to address patient concerns, comprehensive mental health coverage, on-site medication-assisted treatment and counseling, an extensive re-entry program and case management services that all contribute to cooperation and coordination of services were cited by the organization as reasons why they chose the facility.
Officials also provide monthly suicide prevention training and drills to help staff feel well-prepared for real-life situations, according to the release. In addition, health services vendors meet monthly to share information, concerns and achievements.
“This recognition truly represents a collaborative approach between our health care providers and our correctional staff to deliver the best care to our inmate population,” Levinson said. “The Atlantic County Justice Facility will continue to strive for excellence and uphold its reputation as one of the premier correctional facilities in the country.”
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.