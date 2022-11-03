Atlantic County court to participate in new drug abuse treatment program

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County will help launch a state program aimed at helping nonviolent offenders overcome drug addiction.

The Opt for Help and Hope pilot program, which was announced Tuesday by the state attorney general and the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), is the first statewide initiative focused on offering support services for substance abusers who are municipal court defendants.

The initiative is funded by proceeds from the attorney general’s settlement with a company allegedly involved in the false advertisement of opioid products. It is one of the first programs to be funded with the settlement funds, administered under NJ CARES, that will help combat opioid abuse in the state.

“Opt for Help and Hope will be another tool law enforcement has to target individuals with addiction issues in an attempt to connect them to services,” said Kelly E. Levy, acting director of NJ CARES.

The county prosecutor’s offices in Atlantic, Burlington, Essex, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties will split the funding equally, receiving $333,333 each from March 1, 2023, through Feb. 28, 2025.

In March, New Jersey was awarded $641 million from a settlement with drug companies sued for their role in fueling opioid addiction and overdoses. The money would ultimately be shared between the state and affected municipalities, providing funding for treatment and prevention services.

Last month, the federal government added its own $66 million contribution, with a grant provided under the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The pilot program will start at six municipal courts that were selected based on existing drug-related data and resources but will eventually expand. The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County is joined by Pemberton Municipal Court, East Orange Municipal Court, Hamilton Township Municipal Court in Mercer County, Paterson City Municipal Court and the Franklin Township Municipal Court in Somerset County.

The state's existing Recovery Court program assists defendants overcoming alcohol and other drug dependencies while resolving related criminal charges and is focused on nonviolent drug-related cases that reach the Superior Court.

Opt for Help and Hope will expand addiction support services available to municipal court defendants experiencing substance use disorder before they reach Superior Court. The program also will offer additional pathways to recovery.

“Nonviolent individuals suffering from addiction deserve treatment and a chance to live healthy lives, rather than criminal prosecution,” said state Attorney General Matt Platkin. “This new program will provide people with the resources they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and in turn, alleviate the volume of criminal cases that come to municipal courts.”

Nearly 3,000 New Jersey deaths in 2021 were linked to opioids, Gov. Phil Murphy said in March while announcing the state's share from the settlement.

“These funds will be utilized to provide opportunities for those with addiction issues to get the help that they need as opposed to being prosecuted for low level crimes that stem directly from their addiction issues,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds. “However, it places accountability on everyone, including the individual, to do their part on the road to recovery.”

Participants agreeing to the program are given a peer recovery coach who will arrange for the person to be assessed for services that include treatment from a provider and recovery support. Transportation to appointments is also arranged.

If the peer recovery coach deems the participant has "meaningfully engaged" in the recommended services, the prosecutor may dismiss or downgrade the charges against them.

If not, the prosecutor may give the participant more time to engage in services. If they decline, participants won't get those charges dismissed or downgraded, but still have the chance to connect with services.

Staff Writer Eric Conklin contributed to this report.