Atlantic City's Sarkos receives accreditation from New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police

ATLANTIC CITY — The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police on Tuesday awarded certification status to police Deputy Chief James A. Sarkos.

Sarkos has served as interim officer-in-charge of the Police Department since former Chief Henry White retired Oct. 1.

According to a news release Thursday from the department, the NJSACOP Accredited Chief/Command Executive Certification Program "directly encourages New Jersey’s law enforcement executives to attain sanctioned benchmarks in pursuit of a recommended standard for police leadership that are measurable and attainable."

"IOIC Sarkos embodies what I expect from those in leadership positions throughout the City of Atlantic City," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in the release. "The ability to continue to train, learn and make themselves a better leader will only contribute to the success of this great city."

Certification status, which is given to a third of police chiefs in the state, lasts for three years, after which the chiefs must show they have maintained training and leadership standards since their initial award of certification, according to the chiefs association.

