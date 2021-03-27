Atlantic City's Madison Hotel closed for code violations

ATLANTIC CITY — The Madison Hotel, which has been in the news lately as the site of drug arrests and murders, has been closed for "numerous" code violations, city Licensing & Inspections Director Dale Finch confirmed Saturday.

According to Finch, the hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been closed since Monday for failing to restore heat in multiple areas. Hotel staff were informed of the issue March 19 and were given until the end of the weekend to fix it before the city closed it.

"This (hotel) has been a problem for the past several weeks, in terms of drug activity and I think there was a murder there some months ago," Finch said, referencing the August murder of Wayne Brown, "so it's been on our radar."

A call to the hotel went unanswered late Saturday morning.

According to a tax records search, the Madison has been owned by Shri Sai Plainfield LLC of North Bergen, Hudson County, since 2013. In April 2020, the company received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of $68,765 to retain 17 jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finch said inspectors from the department went to the hotel March 17 or 18 after being notified of a potential heating issue. While at the hotel, the inspectors also found apartments in disrepair and in poor condition.