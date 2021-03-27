Atlantic City's Madison Hotel closed for code violations

ATLANTIC CITY — The Madison Hotel, which has been in the news lately as the site of drug arrests and murders, has been closed for "numerous" code violations, city Licensing & Inspections Director Dale Finch confirmed Saturday.
According to Finch, the hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been closed since Monday for failing to restore heat in multiple areas. Hotel staff were informed of the issue March 19 and were given until the end of the weekend to fix it before the city closed it.
"This (hotel) has been a problem for the past several weeks, in terms of drug activity and I think there was a murder there some months ago," Finch said, referencing the August murder of Wayne Brown, "so it's been on our radar."
A call to the hotel went unanswered late Saturday morning.
According to a tax records search, the Madison has been owned by Shri Sai Plainfield LLC of North Bergen, Hudson County, since 2013. In April 2020, the company received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of $68,765 to retain 17 jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested 10 people and shot a dog during a drug bust Thursday at th…
Finch said inspectors from the department went to the hotel March 17 or 18 after being notified of a potential heating issue. While at the hotel, the inspectors also found apartments in disrepair and in poor condition.
Ten to 12 rooms were occupied by tenants placed there by social services, Finch said. Those tenants were relocated.
The other tenants were forced to leave.
The hotel will remain closed until the violations are resolved and it requests and passes another inspection, Finch said.
Officers arrested 10 people and shot a dog during a drug bust March 11 at the Madison.
An Atlantic City man has been indicted in an August fatal shooting in the resort, Atlantic C…
Authorities executed search warrants for six apartments at the hotel, police said at the time. They seized three guns, 1,050 bags of heroin, 3 pounds of ecstasy, more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce and a half of cocaine and nearly $14,000 in cash.
Authorities additionally called in the city fire marshal after observing hazards such as fire exit doors being chained and padlocked shut, police said. A first-floor stairwell was locked from the outside.
An additional four people were arrested on drug and weapons charges at the Madison in January. Five were arrested on drug and gun charges in April 2019 there.
“The Madison Hotel is a significant nuisance located within the heart of Atlantic City’s Tourism District,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release announcing the March arrests. “In the past three years, there have been two homicides at this location. We will not permit drug dealers to set up shop, peddle poison and otherwise interfere with the quality of life of our residents and tourists.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A two-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics from an apartme…
For one of the homicides Tyner referenced, an Atlantic City man was indicted in February in an August fatal shooting.
Keshawn T. Faulkner, 23, was charged with felony murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Brown.
Officers on Aug. 12 received a 911 call for a shooting at the Madison, Tyner said in a previous release. Responding officers found the body of 25-year-old Brown, of Atlantic City, on the 11th floor.
Another man, Devonte Molley, 23, of Mays Landing, was found fatally shot at the Madison in December 2015. Three men were convicted in that killing.
Staff Writer Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.