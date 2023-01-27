 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City women charged for assault, robbery at store

Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos discusses how officers avoided use of force in two recent cases.

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested early Wednesday morning after they alleged assaulted a pair of employees and stole cigarettes and potato chips from a city convenience store.  

Scotteara Newmones, 30, and Se'Aira Dixon, 26, are charged with robbery, simple assault and criminal mischief, police said in a news release on Thursday. 

Newmones was separately charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officers were called to the store in the 1700 block of Atlantic City at 1:58 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported fight. The store had been damaged from an altercation inside, police said.

Two employees told the officers Newmones and Dixon assaulted also them, then fled the store in a vehicle. Newmones also allegedly threw a coffee pot at one of the employees during the fight, police said.

At 2:12 a.m., Officers found Newmones and Dixon in the vehicle after stopping it in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue. Both were subsequently identified as the suspects who committed the alleged crimes at the store, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

