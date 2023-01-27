Atlantic City women charged for assault, robbery at store that netted potato chips, cigarettes, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly assaulted a pair of employees and stole cigarettes and potato chips from a city convenience store.

Scotteara Newmones, 30, and Se'Aira Dixon, 26, are charged with robbery, simple assault and criminal mischief, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Newmones was separately charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officers were called to the store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday for a reported fight.

Two employees told the officers Newmones and Dixon assaulted also them, then fled in a car. Newmones also allegedly threw a coffee pot at one of the employees during the fight, police said.

At 2:12 a.m., Officers found Newmones and Dixon in the vehicle after stopping it in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue. Both women were subsequently identified as the suspects who committed the alleged crimes at the store, police said.