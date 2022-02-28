Atlantic City woman sentenced for fatal 2018 stabbing

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City woman was sentenced to 15 years in state prison Monday for fatally stabbing an Absecon man in 2018, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Khaleeia Bass, 37, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter Jan. 6. According to state law, Bass must service 85% of her sentence.

Absecon police were called to a home in the 500 block of Clayton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2018, after a man was reported to have been stabbed inside.

Police found Kenneth Fenwick Jr. inside the home with a stab wound to the chest and Bass with "evidence of blood on her clothes," according to the affidavit of probable cause. They also located a kitchen knife covered in blood on the property.

One person who was at the house earlier in the day told investigators Bass and Fenwick had been in a verbal fight, the affidavit says.

Fenwick was transported to Atlantic Cape Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he later died from his injuries.

Bass and Fenwick were believed to have been in a domestic relationship.

The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and police from Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville.

