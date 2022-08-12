Atlantic City woman sentenced for drug distribution linked to Ventnor man's 2018 death

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City woman was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for running a drug distribution operation.

Rajeri Curry, 33, was convicted in November in federal court of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute heroin. The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on another charge, distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death. A mistrial was declared on that charge.

Curry was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday in a news release. She also was ordered to undergo three years of supervised release.

The charges stem from the drug-induced death of a Ventnor man in 2018.

Jeffrey Giannini, 30, was found dead June 1, 2018, inside his car parked outside the McDonald’s on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City. Investigators determined he suffered a fatal overdose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in 2019 after Curry was indicted.

Curry was spotted on surveillance footage giving Giannini narcotics, authorities said.

Inside Giannini's vehicle, detectives found wax folds of heroin and fentanyl stamped with the words "BODY COUNT." The same phrase, as well as the letters "DOA," was found etched onto other packages of heroin at Curry's home when authorities raided the Stanley Holmes Village property on Jan. 17, 2018.

Investigators found Curry was conspiring to sell the drugs to customers in Atlantic City, also working with a supplier to plan a distribution scheme in Newark.