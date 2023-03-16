A crowd gathers for a Black Lives Matter protest, demonstrating over the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of police in Minneapolis, on June 6 in Atlantic City.
An Atlantic City woman was found guilty Wednesday of theft related to rioting in the resort following a protest in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Darlene Garrison, 50, was also charged with rioting, but the jury deadlocked on a verdict for that offense, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Garrison was one of 80 people charged in the riots that followed a protest May 31, 2020, in Atlantic City over the murder of Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ATLANTIC CITY — Seventeen people were arrested Sunday during vandalism and looting after a p…
The protest, during which members of law enforcement marched with demonstrators, turned violent when some who took part in it began rioting, breaking storefront windows and stealing merchandise, including at Tanger Outlets The Walk. Responding to reports of a large crowd breaking into the Rent-A-Center on Atlantic Avenue, police spotted Garrison in her car behind the store. Inside her car was a television and a large safe, the Prosecutor's Office said. Garrison was convicted after a two-day trial before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant. She faces three to five years in prison when she's sentenced April 21. Most of the 80-some cases linked to the riot have been resolved, the Prosecutor's Office said.
PHOTOS Cleanup begins in Atlantic City day after looting, vandalism
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
People clean up Monday on The Walk at Atlantic and Pacific avenues in Atlantic City following vandalism and looting Sunday night.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers, above and below, take part in the cleanup effort Monday in Atlantic City. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said 17 people were arrested after the vandalism and looting Sunday night.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Mayor Marty Small Sr. holds a news conference June 1 following the previous day’s protests and looting in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
‘You saw Atlantic City at its worst yesterday. And, once again, you see Atlantic City at its best, (with) people coming here to rally and to clean up,’ Mayor Marty Small Sr. says at a news conference Monday at The Walk.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. holds a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 34
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 35
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 36
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 33
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 31
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 29
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 30
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 17
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 13
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 28
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 18
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 23
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 27
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 21
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 24
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 20
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 22
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 15
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 12
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 26
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 25
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 10
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 14
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 19
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 11
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 16
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 2
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 0
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 3
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 1
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 4
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 5
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. holds a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 7
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 8
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 6
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.