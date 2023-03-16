An Atlantic City woman was found guilty Wednesday of theft related to rioting in the resort following a protest in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Darlene Garrison, 50, was also charged with rioting, but the jury deadlocked on a verdict for that offense, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Garrison was one of 80 people charged in the riots that followed a protest May 31, 2020, in Atlantic City over the murder of Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The protest, during which members of law enforcement marched with demonstrators, turned violent when some who took part in it began rioting, breaking storefront windows and stealing merchandise, including at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

Responding to reports of a large crowd breaking into the Rent-A-Center on Atlantic Avenue, police spotted Garrison in her car behind the store. Inside her car was a television and a large safe, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Garrison was convicted after a two-day trial before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant. She faces three to five years in prison when she's sentenced April 21.

Most of the 80-some cases linked to the riot have been resolved, the Prosecutor's Office said.

