Atlantic City woman convicted of drug charges; mistrial declared on charge linked to overdose death

An Atlantic City woman was convicted Wednesday of multiple drug distribution charges, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said, but there was a mistrial when it came to another charge linked to the overdose death of a Ventnor man.
Rajeri Curry, 32, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. The conviction came at the conclusion of a nine-day trial before District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court.
The charges carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million dollars.
Jeffrey Giannini was excited to go fishing.
The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on the other charge — distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death. That count was deemed a mistrial, and the prosecution can then choose whether it wants to move for a retrial on that charge.
Curry had been charged in relation to the June 2018 death of 30-year-old Jeffrey Giannini.
On Jan. 17, 2018, officers executed a search of Curry's residence, where they recovered heroin stamped with the words "DOA" and "BODY COUNT," which Curry intended to distribute to her customers in Atlantic City, according to court documents.
Between March and June 2018, Curry conspired with drug suppliers in Newark to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
On June 1, 2018, Giannini was found unresponsive in his car, which was parked at the McDonald's on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City, where he had suffered a fatal overdose, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
An Atlantic City woman was indicted Tuesday in the June 2018 drug-induced death of a Ventnor man.
Shortly before Giannini's death, surveillance footage captured Curry distributing narcotics to the victim, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a September 2019 news release. Inside Giannini's vehicle were wax folds that contained heroin and fentanyl and were stamped with the words "BODY COUNT."
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.