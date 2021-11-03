Atlantic City woman convicted of drug charges; mistrial declared on charge linked to overdose death

An Atlantic City woman was convicted Wednesday of multiple drug distribution charges, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said, but there was a mistrial when it came to another charge linked to the overdose death of a Ventnor man.

Rajeri Curry, 32, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. The conviction came at the conclusion of a nine-day trial before District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court.

The charges carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million dollars.

Mother and sister remember Jeffrey Giannini as more than his addiction Jeffrey Giannini was excited to go fishing.

The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on the other charge — distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death. That count was deemed a mistrial, and the prosecution can then choose whether it wants to move for a retrial on that charge.

Curry had been charged in relation to the June 2018 death of 30-year-old Jeffrey Giannini.

On Jan. 17, 2018, officers executed a search of Curry's residence, where they recovered heroin stamped with the words "DOA" and "BODY COUNT," which Curry intended to distribute to her customers in Atlantic City, according to court documents.