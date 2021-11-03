 Skip to main content
Atlantic City woman convicted of drug charges; mistrial declared on charge linked to overdose death
Atlantic City woman convicted of drug charges; mistrial declared on charge linked to overdose death

Rajeri J. Curry

Rajeri J. Curry pleaded not guilty in 2018 in the drug-induced death of 30-year-old Jeffrey Giannini, who was found unresponsive in his car with several bags that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

 Molly Bilinski

Pfizer has begun shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5 to 11. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the emergency use of kid-size doses.

An Atlantic City woman was convicted Wednesday of multiple drug distribution charges, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said, but there was a mistrial when it came to another charge linked to the overdose death of a Ventnor man.

Rajeri Curry, 32, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. The conviction came at the conclusion of a nine-day trial before District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court.

The charges carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million dollars.

The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on the other charge — distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death. That count was deemed a mistrial, and the prosecution can then choose whether it wants to move for a retrial on that charge.

Curry had been charged in relation to the June 2018 death of 30-year-old Jeffrey Giannini.

On Jan. 17, 2018, officers executed a search of Curry's residence, where they recovered heroin stamped with the words "DOA" and "BODY COUNT," which Curry intended to distribute to her customers in Atlantic City, according to court documents.

Between March and June 2018, Curry conspired with drug suppliers in Newark to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. 

On June 1, 2018, Giannini was found unresponsive in his car, which was parked at the McDonald's on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City, where he had suffered a fatal overdose, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Shortly before Giannini's death, surveillance footage captured Curry distributing narcotics to the victim, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a September 2019 news release. Inside Giannini's vehicle were wax folds that contained heroin and fentanyl and were stamped with the words "BODY COUNT."

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

