Atlantic City woman, 53, arrested in porch thefts
Atlantic City woman, 53, arrested in porch thefts

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old city woman for allegedly stealing packages from the front porches of several homes.

At 12:36 p.m., Detective Fariyd Holmes saw Louise Brown walking in the 1800 block of Caspian Place and stopped her because Brown matched the description of a suspect from a theft investigation flyer Holmes had recently distributed to officers, police said in a news release.

According to police, Brown was in possession of an unopened package that did not belong to her and was found to have several active warrants for her arrest.

Brown was arrested and charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking and released on a summons pending court.

— Michelle Brunetti Post

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

