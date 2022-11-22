Atlantic City teens caught burglarizing cars in Ventnor, police say

VENTNOR — Two 17-year-old boys from Atlantic City were taken to a local detention center for allegedly trying to break into multiple parked cars on Monday, police Chief Joe Fussner said.

A resident in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue contacted police at 8:36 p.m. after seeing the teens pulling on car door handles, in an apparent attempt to enter them.

After an officer reviewed the teens' actions on security footage, their description was given to other officers, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Later, an officer found the teens in the 5700 block of Ventnor Avenue. Both were arrested, police said.

Two other cars near where the teens were first spotted were burglarized.

One of the attempted break-ins was captured by another security camera, police said.

The teens were taken to Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City following their arrest, police said.

Both were charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal attempt, and conspiracy.