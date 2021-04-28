Atlantic City teens arrested after allegedly eluding police, crashing stolen car

ATLANTIC CITY — Two teens were arrested Tuesday evening after fleeing a motor vehicle stop in a stolen car, police said.

The incident began at 8:27 p.m., when two officers were conducing patrol activities and saw two vehicles drive through a red light at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baltic Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said Wednesday in a news release.

When the officers attempted to stop the vehicles, one car pulled over and the other sped off, turning east onto Atlantic Avenue, Fair said. Officers saw the car turn the wrong way onto Kentucky Avenue but soon lost sight of it.

As the officers went down Kentucky, they saw the vehicle had been involved in a crash with another car on Arctic Avenue.

Officer Wahab Malik opened the back door of the car that fled the scene and helped the two occupants out.

Isa Salaam, 18, and Khalif Chambers, 18, both of Atlantic City, were taken into custody.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Pleasantville and found Salaam had an active warrant for his arrest.

Additionally, a loaded handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine and ammunition were found inside the car, Fair said.