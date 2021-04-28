Atlantic City teens arrested after allegedly eluding police, crashing stolen car

ATLANTIC CITY — Two teens were arrested Tuesday evening after fleeing a motor vehicle stop in a stolen car, police said.
The incident began at 8:27 p.m., when two officers were conducing patrol activities and saw two vehicles drive through a red light at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baltic Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said Wednesday in a news release.
When the officers attempted to stop the vehicles, one car pulled over and the other sped off, turning east onto Atlantic Avenue, Fair said. Officers saw the car turn the wrong way onto Kentucky Avenue but soon lost sight of it.
As the officers went down Kentucky, they saw the vehicle had been involved in a crash with another car on Arctic Avenue.
Officer Wahab Malik opened the back door of the car that fled the scene and helped the two occupants out.
ATLANTIC CITY — The rate of violent crime in the resort has declined in the past year, but s…
Isa Salaam, 18, and Khalif Chambers, 18, both of Atlantic City, were taken into custody.
Police determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Pleasantville and found Salaam had an active warrant for his arrest.
Additionally, a loaded handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine and ammunition were found inside the car, Fair said.
Police have not determined who was driving at the time of the collision, as both teens were attempting to exit the vehicle and neither admitted to driving.
The other driver involved in the crash was not injured, Fair said.
Both Salaam and Chambers were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering apprehension, receiving stolen property, eluding, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and conspiracy. They were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.